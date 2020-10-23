“The View” roasted President Trump over his leaked “60 Minutes” interview on Friday, likening his walkout to the antics of a “colicky baby” — and turning one of his supporters’ favorite insults back on him.
“It’s funny because they love to attack people as being ‘snowflakes,’ and I’m looking at this interview thinking, dude, who’s the snowflake here?” guest host Ana Navarro said. “It’s not Lesley Stahl.”
“I watched the entire interview yesterday that he released, 30-some minutes. I didn’t see what the big deal was,” Navarro continued. “He really is complaining about nada. He’s like a colicky baby with a persecution complex and paranoia.”
Co-host Sunny Hostin agreed with Navarro’s assessment, adding that what Trump thought would be a slick move by leaking the interview before it’s Sunday airdate on CBS actually “backfired” on him.
“What we saw, like Ana described, was a colicky, petulant child,” she said. “It was like the emperor wasn’t wearing any clothing.”
Hostin also criticized Trump’s handling of the coronavirus, pointing out that he seemed to be dodging the questions.
“He just refuses to take any responsibility,” she said. “He mishandled this pandemic. It’s so clear when you watch the 37 minutes, that little clip, that everyone’s going to tune in and see that.”
Joy Behar, in characteristic fashion, had one zinger up her sleeve to cinch the discussion.
“When the going gets tough, Donald Trump has bone spurs,” she joked. “That’s all I have to say.”
Watch the clip above.
33 Hollywood Stars for Donald Trump in 2020 (Photos)
With time running out for the President to gain Joe Biden in the polls, here are 33 of Trump's celebrity fans rooting for the President to win a second term.
Gary Busey, who appeared on the fourth season of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice," still considers Donald Trump
"one of his best friends." NBC
Actor Stephen Baldwin constantly shows his support for President Trump on Twitter and most recently tweeted,
#TRUMP2020ToSaveAmerica Getty Images
Former "Clueless" star Stacey Dash describes herself as one of the #WomenForTrump
in her Twitter Bio. Twitter/@REALStaceyDash
UFC President Dana White appeared at the 2020 Republic National Convention
and said, "We need President Trump's leadership, now more than ever."
"I think Trump, no matter what anybody thinks of him, is doing a good job at trying to get these states — and all of the American people — what they need," Dennis Quaid told
the Daily Beast in April 2020.
Comedian Roseanne Barr
tweeted a picture of herself wearing a "Trump 2020" baseball cap with the caption, "2020 vision."
Former "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" Kristy Swanson in March
tweeted, "An honor to meet you Mr. President."
Former NFL great Hershel Walker spoke at the RNC in August and
tweeted, "TRUMP PENCE 2020"
"Thank you for being the best President ever,"
tweeted Diamond and Silk.
Mariano Rivera, the Former Yankee pitcher who was awarded the Medal of Freedom from the President in 2019
said, "He's doing the best for the United States."
Former "Entertainment Tonight" anchor Mary Hart hosted the President's controversial July 4th celebration at Mt. Rushmore in South Dakota
back in July.
"He is literally going to go down in history as one of our greatest Presidents," said "Pawn Stars" Rick Harrison at the Conservative Political Action Conference
in February.
NASCAR driver Corey LaJoie sported a "Trump 2020" on his car at NASCAR’s Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,
back in July.
UFC fighter Colby Covington recently supported the President
on his Instagram saying, "Had a tremendous time yesterday with @erictrump & @carlos_e_gavidia at the MAGA Boat Parade in Miami!"
