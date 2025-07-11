Trump Administration Reorg Prompts Over 1,300 State Department Layoffs

The U.S. State Department laid off more than 1,300 employees Friday as President Donald Trump’s reorganization plan continued to take shape.

According to the Associated Press, 1,107 civil servants and 246 foreign service officers were sent layoff notices Friday. They were informed that their positions were being “abolished” and that those notified would lose access to the State Department at 5 p.m.

A number of those affected headed outside the State Department with signs to protest the mass layoffs. Among them read statements like “We all deserve better” and “Thank you to America’s diplomats.”

“It’s just heartbreaking to stand outside these doors right now and see people coming out in tears, because all they wanted to do was serve this country,” New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim said of the scene.

“We talk about people in uniform serving. But foreign service officers take an oath of office, just like military officers,” Anne Bodine, a retired State Department staffer, told the AP. “This is not the way to treat people who served their country and who believe in ‘America First.’”

News of the reorganization first came back in May as part of Trump’s aggressive efforts to downsize the federal government – much under the purview of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). The State Department announced it aimed for an 18% cut in workforce. It is far from the only sector under Trump’s hammer. USAID was downsized and folded into the State Department last week, and the Department of Education is being eyed to be cut entirely by the president.

Trump also issued warnings Thursday night to his fellow Republicans about siding with him when it came to defunding efforts for PBS and NPR. The choice was either do as he says or lose his support.

“It is very important that all Republicans adhere to my Recissions Bill and, in particular, DEFUND THE CORPORATION FOR PUBLIC BROADCASTING (PBS and NPR), which is worse than CNN & MSDNC put together,” the president wrote on his Truth Social platform.

He continued: “Any Republican that votes to allow this monstrosity to continue broadcasting will not have my support or Endorsement. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”