Here’s What Trump Told Howard Stern in 2006 When Asked About His Minimum Sexual Age Limit

Donald Trump gave a startlingly low number when asked if he had a sexual “age limit” during a now-resurfaced interview with Howard Stern.

Trump has been under heightened scrutiny in the weeks since the DOJ and FBI released a memo that, despite previous statements, there was no evidence of a client list from Jeffrey Epstein existed. This led many conspiracy theorists convinced of the list’s existence to assume Trump has to be on it. With this closer examination into the president’s past statements, an unearthed interview on “The Howard Stern Show” certainly paints more questions for Trump.

“Do you think you could now be banging 24-year-olds,” Stern asked in the 2006 interview.

“Oh, absolutely,” Trump responded “I have no trouble.”

“Would you do it” Stern clarified.

“I have no problem,” the future president said.

Stern’s co-host Robin Quivers then asked, “do you have an age limit or would you…”

“If I- No, no, I have no age–. I mean, I have an age li…” Trump replied.

Then, when asked to provide his “upper bracket,” Trump said, “I don’t want to be like Congressman Foley, with, you know, 12-year-olds.”

Trump was referring to disgraced former Florida Republican Congressman Mark Foley. His political career was destroyed in 2006 after it came out that he had sent sexually suggestive emails and instant messages to several teenage boys he had met when they were congressional pages. The revelations kicked off a major scandal for Republicans just before the 2006 election, and Foley was forced to resign from congress on September, 2006.

However, he was ultimately never charged with any crime. Meanwhile, the minimum age to become a congressional page is 16. Foley was never accused of sending sexually explicit messages to anyone younger, contrary to Trump’s baseless claim in his interview with Stern. Read more here.

Trump’s appearance on “The Howard Stern Show” was resurfaced days after the Wall Street Journal published the content of a note Trump wrote for Epstein’s 50th birthday in 2003 consisting of “several lines of typewritten text framed by the outline of a naked woman, which appears to be hand-drawn with a heavy marker.” The message also included an imaginary conversation between the two. According to WSJ, a portion read.

Donald: We have certain things in common, Jeffrey.

Jeffrey: Yes, we do, come to think of it.

Donald: Enigmas never age, have you noticed that?

The message ended with, “may every day be another wonderful secret.”

Following the story’s release, Trump filed a $10 billion libel lawsuit.