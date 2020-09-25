Trump Expected to Nominate Amy Coney Barrett to Supreme Court to Replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg

President Trump is expected to nominate Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court as the successor to the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, according to a senior White House official who spoke to PBS NewsHour.

Trump’s official announcement of his nominee is scheduled to take place on Saturday, according to CNN. Barrett is a conservative 7th Circuit appeals judge from Indiana who has been a federal judge for three years, and she is the only prospective nominee to have met with Trump in person, CNN also reported.

Though there remains the possibility that Trump changes his mind at the last minute, Barrett’s expected nomination comes as an apparent denial of Ginsburg’s dying wish, which she dictated to her granddaughter just days before her death last Friday at the age of 87, according to NPR: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

Trump and top Senate Republicans have made clear that they intend to approve a Supreme Court justice prior to the November election, coming in stark contrast to Republicans’ successful efforts to block the appointment of President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, to the Supreme Court ahead of the 2016 presidential election.

At the time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president” — a statement that now has called into question Senate Republicans’ efforts to secure Trump’s Supreme Court nominee within a month of the election.

Leading contenders for the nomination have also included Kate Todd, the White House’s deputy counsel; Barbara Lagoa, a federal appeals judge from Florida; and Allison Rushing, a federal judge from North Carolina.