Trump Blasts AP for ‘Ridiculous’ Phrases: ‘I’m Not Doing Them Any Favors’

President Donald Trump on Tuesday commented on his ongoing feud with the Associated Press, saying he would not be doing the outlet “any favors” because it “refuses” to go along with the newly re-named Gulf of America. The Trump Administration indefinitely banned the AP last week from the Oval Office due to the outlet’s decision to continue calling it the Gulf of Mexico.

“The Associated Press just refuses to go with what the law is and what is taken place. It’s called the Gulf of America now. It’s not called the Gulf of Mexico any longer,” President Trump said during a press conference Tuesday. “They’re doing us no favors and I guess I’m not doing them any favors.”

A moment earlier, the president also shared his thoughts on the AP using phrases like “undocumented immigrant” instead of illegal immigrant — a switch the AP made to its style guide in 2013.

“Some of the phrases they want to use are ridiculous, and I think, frankly, they’ve become obsolete — especially the last three weeks. Because many things have happened in the last three weeks,” the president said.

He added that some of the AP’s politically sensitive phrases are “okay, but many aren’t.”

President Trump on @AP: "The Associated Press just refuses to go with what the law is and what is taken place. It's called the Gulf of America now. It's not called the Gulf of Mexico any longer…They're doing us no favors and I guess I'm not doing them any favors." pic.twitter.com/34rAMWJFKP — CSPAN (@cspan) February 18, 2025

Soon after the president’s comments, AP spokesperson Lauren Easton shared a statement with TheWrap.

“This is about the government telling the public and press what words to use and retaliating if they do not follow government orders,” Easton said. “The White House has restricted AP’s coverage of presidential events because of how we refer to a location.”

She continued: “The Associated Press has provided critical and independent coverage of the White House for over 100 years.”

Last Friday, the AP was banned due to its decision to continue to refer to the Gulf of Mexico by its internationally recognized name instead of following Trump’s executive order to call it the “Gulf of America.” The indefinite ban came after the outlet was barred from press conferences for four consecutive days.

White House Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich last Friday said the AP “continues to ignore the lawful geographic name change of the Gulf of America. This decision is not just divisive, but it also exposes the Associated press’ commitment to misinformation.”

Budowich said that “While their right to irresponsible and dishonest reporting is protected by the First Amendment, it does not ensure their privilege of unfettered access to limited spaces, like the Oval Office and Air Force One.”

The AP’s journalists and photographers will continue to retain their credentials to the White House complex, Budowich said.

His comments echoed those made by White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during a press briefing on Wednesday, when she said it was a “privilege” to cover the White House.

“Nobody has the right to go into the Oval Office and ask the president of the United States questions,” Leavitt said. “That is an invitation that is given.”

Soon after the president’s executive order last month, Amanda Barrett, the AP’s vice president of news, standards and inclusion, made an announcement as to why the outlet would continue to call it the Gulf of Mexico.

The Gulf of Mexico has carried that name for more than 400 years. The Associated Press will refer to it by its original name while acknowledging the new name Trump has chosen,” Barrett explained. “As a global news agency that disseminates news around the world, the AP must ensure that place names and geography are easily recognizable to all audiences.”

A number of other outlets beyond the AP, including Bloomberg and The New York Times, have said they will continue to refer to it as the Gulf of Mexico.”

