Facebook Oversight Board Receives Appeal to Restore Trump’s Account

The Facebook Oversight Board received an appeal to restore former President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts, a spokesperson for the board said on Tuesday.

“We can confirm that a user statement has been received in the case before the Oversight Board concerning President Trump’s Facebook and Instagram accounts,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Last month, Facebook and Instagram indefinitely banned Trump following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said at the time.

A few weeks later, the company said the 19-person Oversight Board will ultimately determine Trump’s fate on Facebook’s social media platforms.

The board is essentially responsible for overseeing an appeals process that allows users to challenge decisions made by Facebook and Instagram. The decisions made by the board are final and cannot be overturned by any executives, including Zuckerberg.

In its first set of rulings last month, the board looked at five cases of posts that had been removed by Facebook. The board overturned four of the removals and upheld one of them.