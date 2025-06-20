CNN Analyst Says Latest Polling Shows Trump ‘Has Lost the Political Battle’ Over LA Protests | Video

One CNN analyst says that if you look at the numbers President Trump is “way underwater” in his political battle the recent Los Angeles protests.

While reporting on Trump’s approval ratings, CNN’s Harry Enten broke down how much of a nosedive his numbers took following the handling of the ICE immigration raids and subsequent protests in Los Angeles the last few weeks.

“I think we can say that Donald Trump has lost the political battle when it comes to what has happened out in Los Angeles,” Enten said. “Donald Trump’s net approval rating in LA – overall way, way, way underwater at -15 points. How about him on independents, or those who don’t identify with either major party, way even lower -24 points.”

Harry Enten: "I think we can say that Donald Trump has lost the political battle when it comes to what has happened in Los Angeles. Trump's net approval rating on LA — way, way, way underwater at -15 points … this is happening on what should be on Donald Trump's best issue …… pic.twitter.com/bLeTTBoH7W — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 20, 2025

He continued: “Of course, this is happening on what should be one of Donald Trump’s – in fact the best issue for Donald Trump: immigration. Yet when it comes to these Los Angeles protests, 15 points underwater overall and 24 points underwater among independents. No good.”

Entren added that if the protestors focus was to shift the lens onto Trump and his immigration policy and arrests it has been largely successful.

“This is his core issue and he’s losing at his core issue at this point,” he said.

Protests began popping up across LA in larger numbers after Trump federalized 2,000 National Guard troops – and later 700 Marines – to “support” ICE as their immigration raids spread throughout the city. Governor Gavin Newsom later sued over the deployment and alleged that Trump actions were designed specifically to cause unrest in order to justify federal escalation.

Despite that, and the low approval rating, three judges of the United States Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit ruled unanimously that Trump could maintain control over the California National Guard.

“Affording the President that deference, we conclude that it is likely that the President lawfully exercised his statutory authority under § 12406(3), which authorizes federalization of the National Guard when “the President is unable with the regular forces to execute the laws of the United States,” the decision reads in part.