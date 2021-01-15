Donald Trump’s approval rating has sunk to a record low of 29%, the worst rating of his entire presidency, according to a Pew Research Center survey released on Friday.

Over half of U.S. adults surveyed also said it would be better for the country if Trump was removed from office before his term expired on Jan. 20, and 68% of respondents said that Trump should not continue to be a major political figure “for many years to come,” the survey found.

Regarding Trump’s role in inciting the riot at the U.S. Capitol last week, 52% of respondents said the president bears “a lot of responsibility” for the “violence and destruction committed by some of his supporters,” while 24% said he had no responsibility for their actions.

Also Read: James Comey Says Trump's Lies Created Terrorists: 'This Is How Al-Qaida Radicalized' (Video)

As for the outcome of the election, the survey — which was conducted from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12 — found that 34% of respondents incorrectly believed that Trump won the election, while 65% said Biden most likely “received the most votes cast by eligible voters in enough states to win the election” and 54% said he definitely received the most votes.

Biden’s inauguration will take place next Wednesday. Trump, who said he will not attend the inauguration, is expected to leave the White House for Florida on Wednesday morning, according to The Associated Press.