Trump Demands Beyoncé Be Prosecuted Over Discredited Accusation She Was Paid $11 Million to Endorse Kamala Harris

Donald Trump hit out at Beyoncé, Oprah, and Al Sharpton on Sunday, insisting without evidence that they were paid millions of dollars to endorse Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election — allegations that were quickly discredited.

Trump insisted via Truth Social that Beyoncé broke the law by receiving an $11 million payout for her October 2024 appearance in support of the Harris campaign. As noted by CNN, federal campaign reports indicate Beyoncé’s production company was paid $165,000 — a payment that was required by law.

There’s also no evidence of anything close to $11 million being paid by the campaign to anyone for anything. Trump previously claimed “somebody just showed me something” that indicated “they gave her $11 million” in February.

Beyoncé’s mother Tina Knowles also disputed the claim back in November.

“So this has been flagged on Instagram as fake news and taken down. It’s called False Information. Sadly other platforms with a lack of integrity still have it up. The lie is that Beyonce was paid 10 million dollars to speak at a rally in Houston for Vice President Kamala Harris,” Knowles wrote via Instagram.

“When In Fact : Beyonce did not receive a penny for speaking at a Presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harrris’s Rally in Houston. In fact she actually paid for her own flights for her and her team, and total Glam. They are not only lying and disrespecting Beyonce’s name but they are trying to further discredit the power of our vice president! When does the lies and rumors stop? Of course you won’t see this in the news !!!!!”

Attacking political rivals has become something of a staple of both Trump presidencies. In August 2020 he falsely accused Barack Obama of “treason” and of “spying on my campaign.” In July 2025, Trump’s Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard again accused Obama of treason on behalf of the administration.