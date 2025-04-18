Trump Administration Blasts Biden, Fauci for ‘Outright Censorship’ on Revamped Covid-19 Website

“Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory,” the updated covid.gov site now reads

Donald Trump gestures to the side, his eyes closed as he wears a navy suit in front of a blue background with italicized text
Donald Trump on a 2020 debate stage (Getty Images)

The Trump Administration on Friday unveiled a reconstructed covid.gov website that said a Wuhan lab leak was the “most likely origin of Covid-19.” The revamped site also blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci and President Biden, saying his administration resorted to “outright censorship” by working with social media companies to suppress dissenting opinions on the virus’ origin and how to treat it.

“Public health officials often mislead the American people through conflicting messaging, knee-jerk reactions and a lack of transparency,” the updated website now reads. “Most egregiously, the federal government demonized alternative treatments and disfavored narratives, such as the lab leak theory, in a shameful effort to coerce and control the American people’s health decisions.”

The site adds: “When those efforts failed, the Biden Administration resorted to ‘outright censorship — coercing and colluding with the world’s largest social media companies to censor all Covid-19-related dissent.’”

The Biden Administration, according to the “Twitter Files” released soon after Elon Musk bought the platform in late 2022, had pressured Twitter executives to censor content it deemed Covid misinformation, primarily around vaccine skepticism. White House officials routinely held meetings with Twitter executives to discuss how they were policing the platform, it was also revealed.

And earlier this year, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan that the Biden Administration “basically pushed” Facebook and Instagram to censor posts the government considered Covid misinformation.

The updated website also rips Dr. Fauci and the mainstream media for working to “discredit the lab leak theory.” Under a section titled “The Origin,” the website now outlines five points backing the “likely” lab leak, including the coronavirus possessing a “biological characteristic that is not found in nature.

You can read the site for yourself by clicking here.

