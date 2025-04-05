Trump Border Czar Says Protests and Rallies – Even Outside His Home – ‘Don’t Mean Anything’ for Administration’s Policies | Video

President Trump’s “border czar” Tom Homan is unmoved by protesters who gathered outside his home in New York as part of the nationwide Hands Off demonstrations Saturday. The government’s “decisions aren’t based on protests and rallies and hate mail and rallies,” he told Fox News, dismissively.

“They can protest at a vacant house all they want, no one’s there,” he continued. “I’m down here in D.C., but it’s unfortunate that they don’t listen to the facts of the case, they want to protest my house.”

Homan said demonstrators had gathered outside his New York home to rally against “an operation up there that was conducted by HSI and War Patrol — our criminal investigation into a child predator that was arrested, and there was people that were detained for material witnessing and possible victim statements.”

On April 3 CNY Central reported protesters planned to gather outside Homan’s house to stand against the detention of a mother and her children. Homan has said the family was taken into custody because they are either witnesses to or victims of a man Customs and Border Protection is looking for.

The man in question reportedly lives in Sackets Harbor, New York, and “shared child sexual assault material with an undercover Homeland Security agent” who had posed as a 13-year-old girl. CNY Central also reported the suspect was arrested in late March. The family was taken from the state and Homan has also said they are currently detained in an “open-air facility.”

“But the people need to understand, decisions will be made, decisions are made on the result of a criminal investigation and what transpires during that criminal investigation,” Homan maintained.

He also touted Trump as a “game-changer” in terms of immigration into the United States. “In 60 days, he did what the Biden administration couldn’t or wouldn’t do in four years,” Homan said.