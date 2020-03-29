Trump Brags About ‘Monday Night Football Type’ Ratings for His Coronavirus News Conferences

“OH. MY. GOD. He’s excited about his pandemic ratings. People are dying,” Bradley Whitford tweets

| March 29, 2020 @ 1:35 PM Last Updated: March 29, 2020 @ 1:46 PM
Donald Trump

Getty

President Donald Trump triggered an avalanche of criticism Sunday when he touted the boom in cable news ratings while covering his coronavirus pandemic press conferences.

“SERIOUSLY? Nobody gives a sh*t about your ratings, Mr President. People are dying in their droves & the global economy is collapsing. Just focus on saving lives & jobs,” Piers Morgan, a frequent Trump supporter and former “Celebrity Apprentice” winner, wrote.

The backlash came after Trump quoted a New York Times article about the number of viewers tuning in to hear the latest about the pandemic from the president himself:

“President Trump is a ratings hit. Since reviving the daily White House briefing Mr. Trump and his coronavirus updates have attracted an average audience of 8.5 million on cable news, roughly the viewership of the season finale of ‘The Bachelor.’ Numbers are continuing to rise…

“..alone attracted 6.2 million viewers for the president’s briefing — an astounding number for a 6 p.m. cable broadcast, more akin to the viewership for a popular prime-time sitcom…

” …The CBS News poll said 13 percent of Republicans trusted the news media for information about the virus.” Michael M. Grynbaum @NYTimes.

As of Sunday afternoon, confirmed cases of the coronavirus in the U.S. has surpassed 131,000, with more than 2,100 dead. Infectious disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci has said that deaths in the U.S. could reach 200,000.

Trump went on to write, ” Because the “Ratings” of my News Conferences etc. are so high, “Bachelor finale, Monday Night Football type numbers” according to the
@nytimes, the Lamestream Media is going CRAZY. “Trump is reaching too many people, we must stop him.” said one lunatic. See you at 5:00 P.M.!”

And the flood gates were opened.

