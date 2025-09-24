Trump Calls for UN Investigation Into ‘Triple Sabotage’ of Escalator, Teleprompter and Mic Mishaps: ‘This Wasn’t a Coincidence’

Donald Trump demanded an investigation Wednesday into the “triple sabotage” mishaps during his recent visit to the United Nations, arguing that technical complications with the escalator, teleprompter and microphone were not coincidental.

The president took to Truth Social following Tuesday’s visit and speech, slamming the event as rife with technical difficulties as the escalator stopped working, the teleprompter went black and his mic was not projecting.

“A REAL DISGRACE took place at the United Nations yesterday — Not one, not two, but three very sinister events,” Trump wrote. “First, the escalator going up to the Main Speaking Floor came to a screeching halt. It stopped on a dime. It’s amazing that Melania and I didn’t fall forward onto the sharp edges of these steel steps, face first. It was only that we were each holding the handrail tightly or, it would have been a disaster. This was absolutely sabotage, as noted by a day’s earlier ‘post’ in The London Times that said UN workers ‘joked about turning off an escalator.’ The people that did it should be arrested!”

He continued: “Then, as I stood before a Television crowd of millions of people all over the World, and important Leaders in the Hall, my teleprompter didn’t work. It was stone cold dark. I immediately thought to myself, ‘Wow, first the escalator event, and now a bad teleprompter. What kind of a place is this?’ I then proceeded to make a Speech without a teleprompter, which kicked in about 15 minutes later. The good news is the Speech has gotten fantastic reviews. Maybe they appreciated the fact that very few people could have done what I did. And third, after making the Speech, I was told that the sound was completely off in the Auditorium where the Speech was made, that World Leaders, unless they used the interpreters’ earpieces, couldn’t hear a thing. The first person I saw at the conclusion of the Speech was Melania, who was sitting right up front. I said, ‘How did I do?’ And she said, ‘I couldn’t hear a word you said.’

“This wasn’t a coincidence, this was triple sabotage at the UN. They ought to be ashamed of themselves. I’m sending a copy of this letter to the Secretary General, and I demand an immediate investigation,” Trump concluded. “No wonder the United Nations hasn’t been able to do the job that they were put in existence to do. All security tapes at the escalator should be saved, especially the emergency stop button. The Secret Service is involved. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

The president made sure to call immediate attention to the teleprompter issue once his speech started on Tuesday – after already suffering from the escalator malfunction. Though he claimed not to mind having to speak without the teleprompter, Trump also warned seconds later of “big trouble” for the teleprompter operator.

“I feel very happy to be up here with you nevertheless. And that way you speak more from the heart,” he said. “I can only say that whoever is operating this teleprompter is in big trouble.”

Trump went on for the usual pats on the back for all things from approval ratings to low gas and grocery prices. He also criticized multiple countries represented in the room, claimed he’s been “right about everything” and encouraged nations to ignore the concerns of climate change and avoid taking green measures to prevent it.