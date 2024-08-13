News Outlets Receive Hacked Trump Campaign Material, but Refrain From Publishing

The documents included a 271-page research dossier on Trump’s newly minted running mate JD Vance

JD Vance and Donald Trump
Getty Images

Multiple media outlets were leaked internal material from Donald Trump’s campaign, including vetting information about JD Vance, though outlets including the New York Times and the Washington Post have refrained from publishing details.

Politico was the first to report the leak on Saturday, writing that the outlet began receiving emails from an anonymous account with documents from the campaign operation. The outlet began receiving emails on July 22 from an AOL account identified only as “Robert,” including a 271-page research dossier on Vance. 

The New York Times reported that the newspaper also received a “similar if not identical trove of data,” from an anonymous source purporting to be the same Politico tipster, as did the Washington Post

Wikileaks Julian Assange Ecuadorian embassy 2016
Read Next
Democratic Party Sues Trump Presidential Campaign and Wikileaks

None of the outlets, however, have decided to publish the documents in full, more specifically the seemingly extensive dossier on Trump’s running-mate, opting to vaguely describe the content received. 

This marks a stark shift from coverage of the 2016 presidential campaign, as a Russian hack exposed private emails from within Hillary Clinton’s campaign. News organizations tirelessly covered the exposed information published via Wikileaks. 

The Trump campaign’s response to the leak this time around was to point to a Friday Microsoft report that declared a hacking group run by the intelligence unit of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps had breached the account of a high-ranking official in a presidential campaign.

“These documents were obtained illegally from foreign sources hostile to the United States, intended to interfere with the 2024 election and sow chaos throughout our Democratic process,” Steven Cheung, a campaign spokesman, said in a statement.

donald trump elon musk
Read Next
Donald Trump's X Interview With Elon Musk Delayed, Owner Blames 'Massive DDOS Attack'

Natalie Korach

Before becoming a Media Reporter for TheWrap in 2023, Natalie was a Guest Producer for i24News English in Tel Aviv, Israel. She was also previously a Breaking News Reporter for Mediaite, specifically covering the cable news industry.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.