Donald Trump is scheduled to hold a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma next Friday, but a disclaimer on his campaign’s registration site says attendees must agree not to sue the campaign if they contract COVID-19 at the rally.

“By clicking register below, you are acknowledging that an inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. By attending the Rally, you and any guests voluntarily assume all risks related to exposure to COVID-19 and agree not to hold Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.; BOK Center; ASM Global; or any of their affiliates, directors, officers, employees, agents, contractors, or volunteers liable for any illness or injury,” the disclaimer says.

The timing and location of Trump’s rally has drawn scrutiny. It’s scheduled for June 19 which is also Juneteenth, the holiday celebrating the end of slavery in the U.S. It also takes place just blocks away from the site of the 1921 Tulsa massacre, in which the city’s Greenwood neighborhood, a prosperous African American community also called Black Wall Street, was burned to the ground by white supremacists who also killed hundreds of residents.

Meanwhile, as the summer quickly approaches, Trump said earlier this month he was pulling the Republican National Convention from its original location in North Carolina after the state’s governor, Roy Cooper, said that a full convention taking place in August was not going to be likely due to the pandemic and health officials’ urgings that people continue to practice physical distancing. But now, as reported by the Charlotte Observer, the convention will be in Charlotte, N.C., for one day before moving to another location in another state.