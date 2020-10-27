Donald Trump’s campaign website appeared to have been briefly hacked on Tuesday afternoon, as the site’s “About” page content was replaced with a bizarre statement accusing the Trump administration of involvement “in the origin of the corona virus [sic].”

The message also claimed the hacker or hackers had gained “full access” to devices owned by Trump family members, that they had obtained “internal and secret conversations,” and that they had “evidence that completely discredits mr trump as a president, proving his criminal involvement and cooperation with foreign actors manipulating the 2020 elections.”

Of course, absolutely no evidence was provided for any of these claims. But in what may indicate the hackers’ actual intent, according to TechCrunch the hacked messages also included two addresses for Monero, a cryptocurrency known for being difficult to trace that is frequently used by criminal organizations for ransomware attacks or purchase of illegal items.

It’s unclear just how long the hacked content remained on the Trump campaign website, but as of the publication of this piece, the campaign website had been restored to normal.

A spokesperson for the Trump campaign did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.