This Thanksgiving, Donald Trump will no doubt be thinking about any last-ditch efforts he can still make to reverse the results of this month’s presidential election, which he lost to Joe Biden but has so far refused to concede. But this time two years ago, he was scolding a turkey for doing the same thing.

Every year, the sitting U.S. president pardons a turkey (or two) on Thanksgiving Day to save it from the fate of ending up on somebody’s dinner table.

In 2018, the choice came down to two turkeys named Peas and Carrots. A vote was held on the White House website to decide which turkey would get the pardon.

Also Read: Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade: 8 Memorable Moments and Biggest Milestones (Photos)

But although the winner was Peas the turkey, Trump joked that his opponent, Carrots, was refusing to accept the outcome.

“I am pleased to announce that today’s lucky bird and guest of honor is named Peas, along with his alternate ,named Carrots,” Trump said.

This next part gets pretty ironic.

“The winner of this vote was decided by a fair and open election conducted on the White House website. Unfortunately, Carrots refused to concede and demanded a recount, and we’re still fighting with Carrots,” he joked. “I can tell you we’ve come to a conclusion, and Carrots, I’m sorry to tell you the result did not change. It’s too bad for Carrots.”

It seems that an association with the color orange isn’t the only thing Carrots and Trump have in common. (Though it’s worth noting that both Peas and Carrots were sent to Virginia Tech’s “Gobbler’s Rest” and avoided a dinner-table fate.

But the real question is — who’s going to break it to Trump that he’s the Carrots in this situation?

Watch the clip above.