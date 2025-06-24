Trump Fumes Over Israel-Iran: ‘They Don’t Know What the F–k They’re Doing’ | Video

“Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect,” the president insists after speaking to reporters on the White House lawn

U.S. President Donald Trump prepares to speak after watching as members of the U.S Army participated in the 250th birthday parade of the U.S. Army June 14, 2025 in Washington, DC (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

President Trump was irate with Israel and Iran on Tuesday morning for continuing to fight after he announced the two countries had reached a ceasefire the night before, saying both have “been fighting so long and so hard that they don’t know what the f–k they’re doing.”

The president, while speaking to reporters outside the White House a moment earlier, said he was “not happy” with either nation. He blasted Israel, saying it “came out and dropped a load of bombs the likes of which I’ve never seen before” soon after he announced the pair had reached a ceasefire agreement on Monday.

Trump also said Iran violated the agreement after four Israelis were killed by Iranian missiles early on Tuesday.

After speaking to reporters, the president told Israel on his Truth Social platform it would be a “MAJOR VIOLATION” if it bombed Iran. He then called on Israel to “BRING YOUR PILOTS HOME, NOW!”

About 40 minutes later, the president was seemingly in a much better mood, posting that Israel would not attack Iran.

“All planes will turn around and head home, while doing a friendly ‘Plane Wave’ to Iran. Nobody will be hurt, the ceasefire is in effect! Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

In related news, the president blasted MSNBC and CNN for their coverage of the Israel-Iran ceasefire deal. Trump called both outlets “scum” for being skeptical of how effective his strikes against Iranian military nuclear weapon sites were last weekend. You can see that moment below:

