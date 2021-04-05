Talk about awkward. Former President Donald Trump got ridiculed on Monday for hiding his beloved Diet Coke bottle in a photo op just days after he called for a boycott of Coca-Cola over Georgia voting rights.

Stephen Miller, Trump’s former senior White House adviser, posted the photo of Trump sitting at his desk at Mar-a-Lago with the Coke bottle hiding behind the phone.

“Just has a terrific meeting with President Trump!” tweeted Miller.

Just had a terrific meeting with President Trump! pic.twitter.com/jGyAnURAky — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) April 5, 2021

Twitter being Twitter, numerous people zoomed and identified the glass Diet Coke bottle, which the former ex-president is notorious for having an obsession about, so much so that he even had a Diet Coke call button in the oval office during his tenure.

Also Read: Trump Clowned Over Oval Office Diet Coke Button After Biden Removes It: 'How Cute'

“He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola!” tweeted Josh Billinson.

He’s hiding his Diet Coke bottle behind the phone a day after telling everyone to boycott Coca-Cola! https://t.co/K2is5hpl7o pic.twitter.com/idDtVtkBeM — Josh Billinson (@jbillinson) April 5, 2021

“Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago. How is that going?” tweeted Don Moynihan.

Trump called for a ban on Coke 3 days ago. How is that going? pic.twitter.com/R0Ut4R77SL — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) April 5, 2021

Here are some other tweets:

Trump calls to boycott coco cola company but Diet Coke for him is okay pic.twitter.com/zwpajA5RbE — Uttam Shrestha (@RealUMShrestha) April 6, 2021

“Quick, dummy — hide the Coke bottle!” pic.twitter.com/8gYCJfeGdK — Jon Cooper 🇺🇸 (@joncoopertweets) April 5, 2021

Still laughing from Trump boycotting and then hiding a Coke bottle behind his phone. I'm surprised Johnny Damon wasn't visible under Trump's desk with a Delta flight parked outside the window too. — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) April 5, 2021

Georgia Gov. Kemp signed a voting rights bill into law last month that dramatically restricts early voting access and mail-in voting, which became a partisan touchpoint from Republicans who tried to get Donald Trump’s loss to Joe Biden overturned. Additionally, the bill makes it a crime to give people waiting in line food and water.

The bill was passed through the GOP-controlled state legislature and comes after Biden became the first Democrat to win the state since 1992. That was followed up by a Democrat sweep in dual Senate runoff elections in early January, which gave control of the Senate to the Democrats.