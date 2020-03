Ratings: ‘Lego Masters’ Wins 9PM Hour Interrupted by Trump’s Live Address on Coronavirus Pandemic

Fox’s “Lego Masters” won Wednesday’s 9 o’clock hour, a block of primetime that was interrupted for about 12 minutes by President Donald Trump’s live address to the nation regarding the coronavirus pandemic, during which he announced a 30-day restriction on travel from 26 countries in Europe, excluding the U.K.

The lego-building competition’s lead-in, “The Masked Singer,” topped the whole night among adults 18-49.

Fox was first in ratings with a 1.5 rating/8 share in the advertiser-coveted 18-49 demographic and second in total viewers with an average of 5.45 million, according to preliminary numbers. At 8 p.m., “The Masked Singer” scored a 1.9/10 and 7.2 million viewers. (You can see who got unmasked on last night’s episode here.) “Lego Masters,” which began at approximately 9:12 p.m., following Trump’s address, earned a 1.1/5 and 3.7 million viewers.

CBS was second in ratings with a 0.9/5 and first in viewers with 5.5 million. At 8, “Survivor” posted a 1.3/7 and 7 million viewers. “SEAL Team,” which viewers joined in progress at 9:16 after POTUS spoke, took a 0.8/4 and 5.4 million viewers. At 10, “S.W.A.T.” got a 0.6/3 and 4.2 million viewers.

NBC and ABC tied for third in ratings, both with a 0.6/3. NBC was third in viewers with 4.5 and ABC was fourth with 3 million.

For NBC, primetime was filled with repeats of Dick Wolf’s “Chicago” franchise series, which were pre-empted from approximately 9-9:18 for Trump’s coronavirus updates.

For ABC, the night was also stacked with reruns, with the exception of live news coverage from 9-9:30, which included Trump’s address.

Univision and Telemundo tied for fifth in ratings, each with a 0.4/2. Univision was fifth in viewers with 1.4 million, Telemundo was sixth with 1 million.

The CW was seventh in ratings with a 0.2/1 and in viewers with 692,000. At 8, “Riverdale” had a 0.2/1 and 703,000 viewers. At 9, “Nancy Drew” settled for a 0.1/1 and 681,000 viewers.