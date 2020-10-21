President Trump said there is “not much” he would do differently to handle the COVID-19 pandemic in America — even if he had a chance to do it all over again.

“With COVID, is there anything that you think you could’ve done differently? If you had a mulligan or a do-over on one aspect of the way you handled it, what would it be?” Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Eric Bolling asked Trump during a pre-taped town hall that aired in full on Wednesday.

“Not much,” Trump said. “Look, it’s all over the world. You have a lot of great leaders, a lot of smart people. It’s all over the world.”

The president then blamed China for the virus and said the country should have “stopped it.” You can watch the full town hall video below or click here.

As of Wednesday, over 220,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and over 8.3 million have been infected, according to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center.

Over 20 political figures and White House staff who had been in contact with Trump also tested positive for COVID-19 in this month alone, including Trump himself.