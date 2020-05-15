Tony Schwartz, the co-author of Trump’s “The Art of the Deal,” said the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has led him to conclude that the president “has no conscience” and that the thousands of deaths across the country “don’t matter to him.”

“This has been revelatory to me,” Schwartz said on Friday during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “The whole way he’s responded has prompted me to really rethink Trump’s motivation. I’ve always assumed, like most people have, that the primary motivation is to be loved and admired and recognized and praised. That is a motivation, but the deeper motivation is domination, is to win. And that is a function of the fact that he has no conscience. And let’s be clear: No conscience.”

“He doesn’t make a distinction between right or wrong, nor does he feel a distinction between right or wrong. So when he is inventing stories and lies and a reality of his own making, he’s doing it without any shame or guilt. And that is an enormous advantage in a situation where most people would be limited by their respect for their truth and by their concern for how they were going to have an impact on others,” Schwartz continued. “He doesn’t care. The deaths — I know this is extreme — the deaths don’t matter to him. If it’s a decision between saving himself and saving others, it is no contest.”

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been over 87,400 deaths in the U.S., making it the country with the most COVID-19 deaths in the world.

Watch the interview here.