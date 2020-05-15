‘The Deaths Don’t Matter’ to Trump, Co-Author of ‘Art of the Deal’ Says (Video)

“He has no conscience. And let’s be clear: No conscience,” Tony Schwartz said on Friday

| May 15, 2020 @ 5:32 PM

Tony Schwartz, the co-author of Trump’s “The Art of the Deal,” said the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic has led him to conclude that the president “has no conscience” and that the thousands of deaths across the country “don’t matter to him.”

“This has been revelatory to me,” Schwartz said on Friday during an interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber. “The whole way he’s responded has prompted me to really rethink Trump’s motivation. I’ve always assumed, like most people have, that the primary motivation is to be loved and admired and recognized and praised. That is a motivation, but the deeper motivation is domination, is to win. And that is a function of the fact that he has no conscience. And let’s be clear: No conscience.”

Also Read: The Lancet Medical Journal Faults Trump's Coronavirus Response, Politicizing of Public Health

“He doesn’t make a distinction between right or wrong, nor does he feel a distinction between right or wrong. So when he is inventing stories and lies and a reality of his own making, he’s doing it without any shame or guilt. And that is an enormous advantage in a situation where most people would be limited by their respect for their truth and by their concern for how they were going to have an impact on others,” Schwartz continued. “He doesn’t care. The deaths — I know this is extreme — the deaths don’t matter to him. If it’s a decision between saving himself and saving others, it is no contest.”

According to Johns Hopkins University’s Coronavirus Resource Center, there have been over 87,400 deaths in the U.S., making it the country with the most COVID-19 deaths in the world.

Watch the interview here.

Stars from "Chuck," "The Nanny," "Frasier," "Taxi" and more have taken part in table reads and Q&A specials

It's not just your old high school and college buddies that are using stay-at-home quarantines during the coronavirus pandemic as an excuse to reconnect with you over Zoom. The casts and teams behind over a dozen beloved shows or films have reunited remotely in recent weeks just to pass the time. Many of the stars are doing conversations for charity, while others are staging full remote episodes or special performances just to perk up a fan's day. In case you missed them earlier, here are all the reunions that took place since the shutdowns began, and we'll add more as they inevitably take place.

