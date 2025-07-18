Trump’s $1.1 Billion Cuts to NPR, PBS Pass Republican-Controlled House

The House of Representatives voted 216-213 on Thursday night to approve $9 billion in spending cuts, including $1.1 billion from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, which provides funding for NPR and PBS.

Passage by the Republican-controlled House sends the bill on to the president’s desk for signing.

The Senate had voted 51-48 on Wednesday to cut the already-approved spending, which also cuts $8 billion from foreign aid, including to the U.S. Agency for International Development and programs for global health refugee aid.

