Trump Suggests Death Penalty for ‘Seditious’ Democratic Lawmakers Who Condemned ‘Illegal’ Military Orders

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that a half-dozen Democratic lawmakers who issued a video urging military officials to “refuse illegal orders” should be tried for seditious behavior, a crime he said was “punishable by death!”

Sens. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and Mark Kelly (D-AZ), along with Reps. Jason Crow (D-CO), Maggie Goodlander (D-NH), Chris Deluzio (D-PA) and Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA), put out a video on Tuesday directed at their fellow veterans in the military and intelligence community, urging them not to “carry out orders that violate the laws.” “Don’t give up the ship,” they said.

Play video

Trump then issued a fiery response on Thursday morning, claiming the video represented “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR AT THE HIGHEST LEVEL.”

“Each one of these traitors to our Country should be ARRESTED AND PUT ON TRIAL,” he wrote on Truth Social. “Their words cannot be allowed to stand – We won’t have a Country anymore!!! An example MUST BE SET.”

He reposted multiple Truth Social comments on the video, including one that read, “HANG THEM GEORGE WASHINGTON WOULD !!” before suggesting himself that the six lawmakers should face the death penalty for alleged seditious behavior.

“This is really bad, and Dangerous to our Country. Their words cannot be allowed to stand. SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR FROM TRAITORS!!! LOCK THEM UP???” he wrote before adding: “SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR, punishable by DEATH!”

TheWrap has reached out to spokespeople for all of the above lawmakers, as well as the White House, for comment.

The Trump administration has brought cases against multiple enemies of the president in recent months, including former FBI Director James Comey and New York Attorney General Letitia James. Trump also ordered the Department of Justice to investigate late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein’s ties to Democrats as the government releases the Epstein files.