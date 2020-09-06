Donald Trump dislikes Barack Obama so much that he once filmed a video in which he berated and then ‘fired’ an actor hired to impersonate the 44th president, according to ex-fixer Michael Cohen.

According to Cohen, in the video Trump “ritualistically belittled” the actor, described as “Faux-Bama” and then fired him. Cohen doesn’t say when the event took place or who the actor was, but he did include a photo, which has been published by CNN. See it below:

NEW: In upcoming book, Michael Cohen writes Donald Trump's disdain for Obama was so extreme he hired a "Faux-Bama" to participate in a video in which he "ritualistically belittled the first black president and then fired him." He includes this photo: https://t.co/LGrqsUUrY2 pic.twitter.com/otwYW8VSmQ — Pervaiz Shallwani (@Pervaizistan) September 6, 2020

The story is one of the many details from Cohen’s new Trump tell-all, “Disloyal: A Memoir,” that are beginning to trickle out ahead of the book’s release on Tuesday.

According to both CNN and the Washington Post, Cohen also describes numerous instances in which Trump expressed openly racist sentiments about Obama and other Black leaders. In one notable incident Cohen said happened after the 2008 election, Trump angrily said “tell me one country run by a black person that isn’t a s—hole…They are all complete f—ing toilets.” According to Cohen, Trump specifically cited South Africa, saying — again according to Cohen — “Mandela f—ed the whole country up. Now it’s a s—hole. F— Mandela. He was no leader.”

Cohen also said Trump dismissed Obama’s Ivy League pedigree as solely due to “f—ing affirmative action,” and said Trump has a “low opinion of all black folks.”

White House representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment from TheWrap, but in a statement provided to The Washington Post, Trump press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said: “Michael Cohen is a disgraced felon and disbarred lawyer, who lied to Congress. He has lost all credibility, and it’s unsurprising to see his latest attempt to profit off of lies.”