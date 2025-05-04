Trump Doubts Due Process, Questions Whether He Has to Uphold Constitution: ‘I Don’t Know. I’m Not a Lawyer’

President Trump cast doubt on Constitutional due-process rights in an interview aired Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” where he was pressed on whether he believed all people on American soil were entitled to legal hearings in the face of his mass deportation program.

“I don’t know,” Trump replied. “I’m not, I’m not a lawyer. I don’t know.”

“Meet the Press” host Kristen Welker had asked Trump whether he agreed with Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who stated that both citizens and noncitizens are entitled to due process within in the United States. She followed up by noting that the Fifth Amendment is clear on the issue.

“I don’t know. I have brilliant lawyers that work for me, and they are going to obviously follow what the Supreme Court said,” Trump said. “What you said is not what I heard the Supreme Court said – they have a different interpretation.”

Trump’s comments come as his administration carries out an aggressive deportation campaign, with top officials calling into question his obligation to provide due process. The president has called for the impeachment of judges and ignored a previous Supreme Court ruling that the administration must “facilitate” the return of Kilmar Armando Abrego Garcia, who was mistakenly sent to a prison in El Salvador.

Welker: Do you agree that everyone who is here deserves due process? Citizens and noncitizens?



Trump: I don’t know. I’m not a lawyer.



Welker: The 5th amendment says as much.. Don’t you need to uphold the constitution?



Trump: I don't know

Trump covered many topics in the wide-ranging interview, including TikTok, whose reprieve the president said he would extend to allow time to make a deal to separate from Chinese owner ByteDance.

