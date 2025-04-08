Stephen Colbert Figures Out the ‘Only Safe Job’ in Trump’s Economy | Video

Thanks to Donald Trump’s tariffs, CEOs are predicting impending job losses across the country. But, Stephen Colbert may have figured out the “only safe job” a person can have during this time.

To kick off his monologue on Monday night, the CBS host first welcomed viewers to Trump’s “Golden Age,” as the president has been referring to it. Of course, Colbert offered a different interpretation of “Golden Age” in this case.

“Turns out, by golden he meant golden shower, because it really feels like he’s peeing on our leg and telling us it’s liberated,” he joked.

But, that made the nationwide “Hands Off” protests over the weekend all the more exciting for Colbert (particularly, in regards to the signs people made for said protests).

Still, he was perturbed about the immense amount of money being lost thanks to Trump’s tariffs, which, as Colbert joked, “Today continued to shove your 401(k) down a flight of stairs.” He managed to find a silver lining, though.

“It turns out, in Trump’s economy, the only safe job is ‘guy who takes photos of panicked stock brokers,’” the comedian joked.

At that, the host picked out and pulled up a few of his favorites, which included “Johnny Head-in-Hands,” “an old-fashioned God-has-forsaken-us” and one very angry man, who Colbert predicted would “be the new face of the $100 bill.”

