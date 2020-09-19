Go Pro Today

Trump ‘Endangers’ Lives of Journalists After He Mocks Reporter Shot With Rubber Bullet, MSNBC Says

“What law did I break while covering an entirely peaceful (yes, entirely peaceful) march?” reporter Ali Velshi responds

| September 19, 2020 @ 1:12 PM Last Updated: September 19, 2020 @ 1:29 PM

MSNBC says that Donald Trump is endangering the lives of journalists after the president mocked reporter Ali Velshi for getting shot in the leg with a rubber bullet by police while covering a protest.

Velshi was shot by police with a rubber bullet on-air back in May while covering protests in Minneapolis over the death of George Floyd. On Friday, Trump spoke at a rally in Minnesota and called the sight of Velshi being hit in the leg as “the most beautiful thing” and an example of “law and order.”

“Freedom of the press is a pillar of our democracy. When the president mocks a journalist for the injury he sustained while putting himself in harm’s way to inform the public, he endangers thousands of other journalists and undermines our freedoms,” an MSNBC said in a statement.

Also Read: Joe Scarborough on Mask Mandate for Those Sitting Behind Trump at Rally: President Cares About Himself, 'Not You' (Video)

Velshi himself responded to the president on Saturday morning after hearing his comments, asking, “What law did I break while covering an entirely peaceful (yes, entirely peaceful) march?”

Trump incorrectly referred to Velshi being hit by a canister of tear gas rather than a rubber bullet and mocked him as though the reporter was wailing, “My knee, my knee,” earning jeers and applause from the crowd.

“He got hit on the knee with a canister of tear gas, and he went down. He was down. ‘My knee, my knee,'” Trump said mockingly at his rally from Bemidji, Minnesota. “Nobody cared, these guys didn’t care. They moved him aside. And they just walked right through. It was the most beautiful thing.”

See video from Trump’s rally below, and watch the coverage of Velshi covering the Minneapolis protests back in May above.

13 Randy Rainbow's Prickliest - and Most Hilarious - Jabs at Donald Trump (Photos)

  • Randy Rainbow YouTube/Getty
  • Randy Rainbow I'll Never Vote Trump MAGA hat YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Kamala Harris YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Anthony Fauci YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Poor Deplorable Troll YouTube
  • Donald Trump Mask COVID Coronavirus YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Donald Trump Bunker Boy YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow clorox Trump YouTube
  • Andrew Cuomo Randy Rainbow YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Coronavirus Lament YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Donald Trump YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow's 'Cheeto Christ Super Czar' YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Donald Teump Cell Block Tango YouTube
  • Randy Rainbow Trump favorite things YouTube
1 of 14

Comedian also knows that singing the praise (literally) for the president’s foes *really* gets under his skin

Comedian Randy Rainbow's career satirizing politics through new, cutting lyrics to show tunes has brought him praise from the likes of Stephen Sondheim. But as Rainbow (yes, that's his real name) sees it, he hopes people see what he's really trying to do – "be as much of a spoonful of sugar as I can in these troubling times, use comedy as my weapon of choice and get people to laugh instead of cry and sing instead of scream." Here's a look at a few of his greatest hits.

View In Gallery

Related Content