Trump Calls for ABC to Lose Its License as He Attacks Reporter Over Epstein Question: ‘You’re a Terrible Person’ | Video

The president bashed ABC News chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce for asking why he doesn’t release the Epstein files himself

President Trump attacks ABC News chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce during a Nov. 18 press conference. (Fox News/YouTube)
President Trump attacks ABC News chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce during a Nov. 18 press conference. (Fox News/YouTube)

President Donald Trump called for ABC News to lose its broadcasting license after chief White House correspondent Mary Bruce pressed him on Jeffrey Epstein and other matters in a press conference Tuesday.

Slamming Bruce as a “terrible person” after she asked why he’s relying on a House vote to release the Epstein files instead of fast-tracking the release himself, he added: “I think the license should be taken away from ABC.”

“People are wise to your hoax, and ABC, your company, your crappy company is one of the perpetrators,” Trump said, again calling the Epstein files release the “Epstein hoax.” “And I’ll tell you something: I think the license should be taken away from ABC. Because your news is so fake and so wrong. And we have a great commissioner, a chairman who should look at that.

“Because I think when you come in and you’re 97% negative to Trump and then Trump wins the election in a landslide, that means obviously that your news is not credible,” the president added. “And you’re not credible as a reporter.”

Representatives for ABC declined to comment.

Watch the exchange below:

Trump’s response came after Bruce had already asked him during the Tuesday press conference with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi — a line of questioning that led to the president defending the crown prince and dismissing Khashoggi’s death as “things happen.”

“ABC fake news,” he said mid-question. “One of the worst in the business.”

He doubled down on his attack against ABC News and Bruce after she asked about the Epstein files.

“Mr. President, why wait for congress to release the Epstein files? Why not just do it now?” Bruce asked.

“It’s not the question that I mind. It’s your attitude,” Trump responded before nodding to her previous question about Khashoggi. “I think you are a terrible reporter. It’s the way you ask these questions, you start off with a man who’s highly respected asking him a horrible, insubordinate and just a terrible question, and you could even ask that same exact question nicely … You’re a terrible person and a terrible reporter.”

Read Next
Trump Defends Saudi Crown Prince, Bashes Jamal Khashoggi When Asked About 2018 Murder: ‘Things Happen’ | Video

Benjamin Lindsay

Benjamin is Deputy Managing Editor at TheWrap. He covers and assigns breaking news as it relates to entertainment, media and politics. With 10 years of experience covering film, television and theatre professionally, Benjamin was most recently Managing Editor at Backstage, a company for which he held various roles across its performing arts and awards departments…

Comments