Trump Exempts Smartphones and Other Electronics From China Tariffs in Huge Win for Apple, Dell

The Trump administration announced a significant reprieve for the U.S. tech sector by exempting smartphones, computers, semiconductors, and other electronics from tariffs on Chinese imports, a big win for companies like Apple and Dell.

The exemptions, detailed in a U.S. Customs and Border Protection notice posted late Friday and effective globally for 90 days, come amid an escalating trade war that has shaken global markets. The exclusions cover modems, routers, flash drives, and other tech products largely manufactured overseas.

Apple CEO Tim Cook, who has cultivated a close relationship with Trump going back to his first administration, has previously highlighted the difficulty of moving production to the U.S. due to a shortage of skilled manufacturing workers. His ties to trump “helped Apple win exemptions on tariffs for its iPhones, smartwatches and laptops,” the New York Times wrote Saturday.

The tariff relief offers temporary respite for consumers and businesses, but the administration signaled additional measures could be forthcoming. Speaking to reporters, Trump hinted at possible tariffs on semiconductors and pharmaceuticals.

As the Trump administration has steadily ratcheted up taxes on Chinese goods, Apple analysts projected the price of iPhones could jump from $1,000 to more than $1,600. That prompted a surge of Americans rushing to buy phones and laptops over recent weeks.

Cook has remained committed to manufacturing in China, maintaining that the United States lacks workers with the skills needed to stay competitive.

“In the U.S., you could have a meeting of tooling engineers, and I’m not sure we could fill the room,” he said at a conference in late 2017. “In China, you could fill multiple football fields.”

