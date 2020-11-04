In a late-night speech to his supporters, Donald Trump fraudulently declared a victory in the presidential race, baselessly said Democrats were trying to steal the election and added that he would take the issue to the Supreme Court.

“This is a fraud on the American public. This is an embarrassment to our country. We were getting ready to win this election. Frankly, we did win this election,” Trump falsely said, while also wrongly claiming victories in key battleground states that have not been called yet.

To be clear: A winner has not been declared yet and ballots are continuing to be counted.

Also Read: Biden Calls for Patience as Count Continues: 'Keep the Faith, Guys. We're Going to Win This'

On Sunday, Axios reported that Trump planned to prematurely declare a victory if he appeared to be “ahead.” But speaking with reporters later that day, Trump denied that he would do so and dismissed the Axios report as being “false.”

Shortly after Trump’s speech, in which he did exactly what he said he wouldn’t do, the major TV networks made clear that a winner has not been declared and that Trump has not won the states he claimed he did.

“The president of the United States castrating the facts of the election results that have been reported tonight, falsely claiming that he has won the election and disenfranchising millions of voters whose ballots have not been counted, sadly because of the raging pandemic and the failures of the administration to contain the pandemic. There has been a massive vote-by-mail operation and those votes have not yet been counted,” CBS’ Norah O’Donnell said. “We at CBS News are not projecting a winner in this presidential race. We will not disenfranchise the millions of voters in those battleground states.”

Also Read: Twitter, Facebook Flag 'Misleading' Trump Claims About Democrats Trying to 'Steal the Election'

“This is an extremely flammable situation, and the president just threw a match into it,” Fox News’ Chris Wallace said. “He hasn’t won these states.”

“He did not win. He has not won, the president falsely depicting the counting of votes as a ‘fraud’ and an ‘embarrassment,'” CNN’s Jake Tapper said. “That is not what is going on. What is going on is the normal democratic process. Almost everything President Trump said in his declaration of victory was not true.”

NBC News, meanwhile, cut into Trump’s speech to fact-check.

“We’ve got to dip in here because there have been several statements that are just, frankly, not true,” Savannah Guthrie said. “The fact of the matter is those states have not come close to counting all of their votes. There are still outstanding votes.”

The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro even weighed in to call Trump’s statements “deeply irresponsible.”

“No, Trump has not already won the election, and it is deeply irresponsible for him to say he has,” Shapiro tweeted.