Trump Goes on Twitter Tirade From POTUS Account: ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’

Donald Trump went on a Twitter tirade via the @POTUS account to bash Twitter just hours after the social media platform permanently suspended his @realDonaldTrump account.

“We will not be SILENCED! Twitter is not about FREE SPEECH,” Trump said in a series of now-removed tweets.

Trump also said he would have a “big announcement” coming soon regarding Section 230 and floated the possibility of his “own platform in the near future.”

“STAY TUNED!” he tweeted.

Representatives for Twitter did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Earlier on Friday, Twitter said it banned Trump due to the “the risk of further incitement of violence.” The social media platform said two of Trump’s tweets on Friday violated their glorification of violence policy and pointed to “plans for future armed protests have already begun proliferating on and off-Twitter,” including another proposed attack on the U.S. Capitol and other state capitol buildings on Jan. 17.

“Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open,” the company said. “However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement.”

Take a look at Trump’s tweets from the @POTUS account here.