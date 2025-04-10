‘The View’: Sunny Hostin Says Trump Should ‘Certainly’ Be Guilty of Insider Trading After Social Media Posts | Video

“The View” host Sunny Hostin once again called on her expertise as a former federal prosecutor on Thursday morning’s episode the ABC talk show, and it led her to a clear conclusion: Donald Trump should “certainly” be guilty of insider trading.

The assessment came as the women discussed the massive fluctuations in the stock market over the last week, as the president announced, then somewhat paused, massive tariffs on a number of countries. But what caught Hostin’s eye was a post to Trump’s Truth Social account, in which he said in all caps, “THIS IS A GREAT TIME TO BUY!!!”

“That’s really a whistle to those billionaires that can — or people that have money — that can buy low and then the stock market prices go up,” Hostin explained. “That’s generally called insider trading, and that would ordinarily trigger an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission.”

WHAT CHANGED TRUMP’S MIND ON TARIFFS? With the president’s sudden tariff turnaround getting wildly mixed reviews from different sides of the aisle, 'The View' co-hosts question if this is the art of the deal or art of the steal. pic.twitter.com/iGa6jU2dWA — The View (@TheView) April 10, 2025

Indeed, some Democrats have already called for an investigation, but Hostin seriously doubts it’ll actually happen. Still, she reiterated what normally constitutes insider trading.

“Someone with knowledge of an economic policy change that would cause the markets to shoot back up, right before posting about how great a time it is to buy right before the policy change happened, would certainly be guilty of insider trading in my view,” she said.

But, host Alyssa Farah Griffin was a bit more hesitant on the topic, simply because she doesn’t think Trump acted with any real plan or strategy.

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.