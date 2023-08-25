Trump Kicks Off Mug Shot Fundraiser With First Tweet in Years

Donald Trump returned to the platform now known as X with a splash for cash on Thursday, tweeting out his angry mugshot and asking supporters to send money.

While his supporters and Fox News hosts have been complaining all week about how demeaning it was for Fulton County, Georgia, officials to require fingerprinting and the mug shot, the former president looks intent on turning it into a fundraising jackpot.

The tweet includes a link to a website where Trump is asking supporters to donate between $24 and $3,300 (or more).

It was Trump’s first tweet since Jan. 8, 2021, a span of 958 days. After his Twitter account was suspended in 2021 for “risk of further incitement of violence,” Trump limited his social media presence to his own platform, Truth Social. Elon Musk reinstated Trump’s Twitter account after he bought the platform.

After one hour, the tweet had 9.6 million views and 144,000 likes.

Following his usual narrative, Trump told his supporters that Democrats and the government are coming after “You” but promised to defend them.

“But today, I walked into the lion’s den with one simple message on behalf of our entire movement: I WILL NEVER SURRENDER OUR MISSION TO SAVE AMERICA,” Trump posted.

See the tweet below.