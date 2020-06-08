Donald Trump has tweeted over 52,700 times, but there is just a single tweet viewable under the president’s “likes” tab on his official Twitter page. It is, inexplicably, a fan tweet about HBO’s “Insecure,” a comedic drama series about the everyday experiences of modern-day Black women in Los Angeles.

The tweet itself, liked by the President on Sunday, references that night’s episode and more specifically the relationship between leads Molly and Issa, played by Yvonne Orji and creator Issa Rae.

“This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly” tweeted a fan along with a gif of a scene from “The Color Purple.”

Also Read: Steven Seagal to Pay $314,000 to SEC for 'Unlawfully Touting' Cryptocurrency Investment

Many questions have been asked by confused Twitter users in the hours following this unexplained move by the President, who just days ago referred to looters in close proximity to the protests spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers as “thugs,” delivering the militarized threat, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Rae herself seems baffled by the move, replying to a tweet that said, “Holy s—. Donald Trump watches Insecure?!?!?!” with the comment, “what the f— is this.”

She also responded to a tweet from actor Kumail Nanjiani joking that the “one thing” he has in common with Trump is that “we’re both big fans of @IssaeRae.”

“Kumail,” she replied, along with a gif of Vanessa Estelle Williams in the upcoming film “Candyman” saying “Shh-shh! Don’t say that.”

Also Read: Issa Rae Is Launching Season 4 of 'Insecure' With Virtual Block Party

Could Donald J. Trump genuinely be a fan of “Insecure?” So much so that he was not only browsing fan reactions to the latest episode, but that he was so invested in the state of Issa and Molly’s friendship that he felt compelled to hit the “like” button?

Or was the like simply a slip-up by a White House intern?

Either way, neither the President nor the White House has addressed the meaning behind the liked tweet, nor has it been removed at the time of this posting. So far, it’s been up for 18 hours.

Reps for HBO and “Insecure” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

what the fuck is this — Issa Rae (@IssaRae) June 8, 2020