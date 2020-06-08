Donald Trump has tweeted over 52,700 times, but there is just a single tweet viewable under the president’s “likes” tab on his official Twitter page. It is, inexplicably, a fan tweet about HBO’s “Insecure,” a comedic drama series about the everyday experiences of modern-day Black women in Los Angeles.
The tweet itself, liked by the President on Sunday, references that night’s episode and more specifically the relationship between leads Molly and Issa, played by Yvonne Orji and creator Issa Rae.
“This is how I wanted tonight’s episode of insecure to end…Damn Molly” tweeted a fan along with a gif of a scene from “The Color Purple.”
Many questions have been asked by confused Twitter users in the hours following this unexplained move by the President, who just days ago referred to looters in close proximity to the protests spurred by the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers as “thugs,” delivering the militarized threat, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Rae herself seems baffled by the move, replying to a tweet that said, “Holy s—. Donald Trump watches Insecure?!?!?!” with the comment, “what the f— is this.”
She also responded to a tweet from actor Kumail Nanjiani joking that the “one thing” he has in common with Trump is that “we’re both big fans of @IssaeRae.”
“Kumail,” she replied, along with a gif of Vanessa Estelle Williams in the upcoming film “Candyman” saying “Shh-shh! Don’t say that.”
Could Donald J. Trump genuinely be a fan of “Insecure?” So much so that he was not only browsing fan reactions to the latest episode, but that he was so invested in the state of Issa and Molly’s friendship that he felt compelled to hit the “like” button?
Or was the like simply a slip-up by a White House intern?
Either way, neither the President nor the White House has addressed the meaning behind the liked tweet, nor has it been removed at the time of this posting. So far, it’s been up for 18 hours.
Reps for HBO and “Insecure” did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.
George Floyd Remembered at Minneapolis Memorial Service (Photos)
A memorial service was held for George Floyd in Minneapolis Thursday, ten days after a police officer killed him by using his knee to choke him for more than 8 minutes, while other officers standing by mocked his pleas for help.
All four former Minneapolis police officers involved in the fatal arrest have been charged. Derek Chauvin, who knelt on Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes, faces second-degree murder charges. The three other officers are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder.
Thursday's memorial at North Central University is the first of several; services will also be held in North Carolina and Texas.
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy in front of attendees which included the Floyd family, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee and Ayana Pressley, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Martin Luther King III and more.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's hearse arrives at North Central University for the first of several memorial services. In the upper right, Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo and Sgt. Dave O'Connor kneel as the hearse drives by.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's memorial service was streamed on television and online.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Reverend Al Sharpton arrives at George Floyd's memorial service. Sharpton and other mourners wore face masks given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The NAN logo stands for the National Action Network the civil rights organization Sharpton founded in 1991.
Photo credit: Getty Images
George Floyd's casket is prepared before the service. The image in the background is the mural drawn near the sidewalk where he was killed. NAN banners flank the artwork.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Floyd's family stand in solidarity during the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Shareeduh Tate, cousin of George Floyd, is held by Brandon Floyd, nephew of George Floyd, as those gathered paused silently for eight minutes and 46 seconds -- the length of time Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Actress Tiffany Haddish weeps during the moment of silence. Other celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart and Marsai Martin.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Brandon and Philonise Floyd, brothers of George Floyd embrace while listening to Shareeduh Tate speak. The Floyds wore pins emblazoned with "I Can't Breathe" -- their brother's final words.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Pallbearers wheel out George Floyd's golden casket following the service.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Media and on-lookers watch as George Floyd's casket is loaded into a hearse. His body will be transported to his hometown of Raeford, North Carolina, where a private family service will be held on Saturday. A public service will be held Monday in Houston, Texas -- two weeks after his death.
Photo credit: Getty Images
Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy for Floyd, who was killed in police custody on Memorial Day
