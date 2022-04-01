Donald Trump and MAGA loyalists are calling actor and filmmaker Rob Reiner a “meathead” for his praise of President Joe Biden’s administration, seemingly unaware (or potentially disregarding) that Reiner’s liberal character from the ‘70s-era sitcom “All in the Family” was called that by Archie Bunker, the show’s overbearing, antagonizing bigot.

Earlier on Friday, Reiner tweeted, “It’s long past time that we acknowledge the sure handed, effective, grace under fire, success of Joe Biden’s Presidency.” The tweet set off derision from Trump fanatics and the nickname “meathead” — originally directed toward Reiner’s Michael Stivok, Bunker’s unemployed son-in-law of Polish descent, in the series — quickly began trending on the platform.

Just as swiftly as Reiner received rebukes from the MAGA camp, Twitter users chimed in to point out the irony over the choice insult. “The right wing just can’t help clowning themselves every time,” one social media user wrote. “By calling Rob Reiner ‘meathead,’ they’re taking the part of the old white racist bigot! Unlike Archie Bunker however, they refuse to learn & be better. That’s what made the show so important by teaching how to change.”

“Meathead is trending because MAGA is calling Rob Reiner that name from his old show. You know, the show in which the main character — whose ignorant, out-of-touch, and bigoted views were the butt of every joke — called him Meathead. Take all the time you need to puzzle that out,” tweeted another.

Created by Norman Lear, “All in the Family” is widely regarded as one of the foremost sitcoms in American TV history, pioneering a dramatic edge in the medium by not shying away from hot-button sociopolitical and cultural issues. Despite much debate at the time it premiered — in 1971, running for nine seasons — the satire’s focus was to undermine bigotry and bring people together in its skewering of Bunker, a working-class man who believes every stereotype he hears and finds himself surrounded by people toward whom he is prejudiced.

Reiner has yet to respond to the Twitter trend… and the irony of it.

See more reactions below.

It’s taken MAGA all this time to figure out Rob Reiner played a character nicknamed Meathead. Wait til they figure out that by calling him that they are filling the shoes of an extremely ignorant, slovenly, racist, misogynistic fool who most people hated. If the shoe fits… — Truth (@TheMJMiller) April 1, 2022

Calling Rob Reiner "Meathead". MAGATs are apparently the lineal descendants of Archie Bunker. No surprise. — W. M. (@Minuteman04) April 1, 2022

Archie was an ignorant, racist, who was despised by all, a buffoon to laugh at. Meathead was the hero of the show. — Martina Patrick (@patina626) April 1, 2022