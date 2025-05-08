Trump Names Fox News’ Jeanine Pirro Acting US Attorney General

The former judge and district attorney will be acting U.S. attorney general for Washington, D.C.

Jeanine Pirro (Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump named Fox News host Jeanine Pirro acting U.S. attorney general for Washington, D.C. on Thursday.

In an afternoon Truth Social post, the president said, “Jeanine is incredibly well qualified for this position, and is considered one of the Top District Attorneys in the History of the State of New York. She is in a class by herself.”

Pirro was previously a judge and later district attorney in Westchester County, New York. She later joined Fox News in 2006. Before being tapped by Trump for the acting U.S. attorney general gig, she co-hosted “The Five” – the highest-rated program on cable news.

Fox News' Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiromo
