Trump’s National Security Adviser Robert O’Brien Has COVID-19

The White House said O’Brien has been “self-isolating” and that there is “no risk of exposure” to Trump or Pence

| July 27, 2020 @ 12:43 PM
Robert O'Brien

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Robert O’Brien, President Trump’s national security adviser, has tested positive for COVID-19, the White House confirmed on Monday.

O’Brien “has mild symptoms and has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” the White House told Bloomberg News, which first reported the news. “There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president. The work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted.”

Speaking with reporters on Monday, White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he believed O’Brien’s daughter had been infected with the virus first but that O’Brien had a “light case” of COVID-19. Trump also told reporters on Monday that he hasn’t seen O’Brien “lately.” “I have not seen him. I’m calling him later,” Trump said.

Also Read: Trump Cancels Republican Convention in Jacksonville Due to COVID-19 Spread (Video)

Given his proximity to the president, O’Brien and other senior staff on the National Security Council are tested for COVID-19 daily. His last public appearance with Trump was on July 10 in Miami, according to ABC News.

Earlier this month, the Trump campaign fundraiser Kimberly Guilfoyle — who also is dating Donald Trump Jr. — tested positive for COVID-19, while Katie Miller, the press secretary for Vice President Mike Pence and spokeswoman for the White House’s coronavirus task force, tested positive in May.

Stars Who Have Tested Positive for COVID-19 (Photos)

  • Daniel Dae Kim Idris Elba Mel Gibson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Tom Hanks Rita Wilson Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Olga Kurylenko Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Idris Elba Tux Golden Globes Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Lucian Grainge Universal Music Coronavirus Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Rachel Matthews Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Kevin Durant Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Daniel Dae Kim Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Prince Albert of Monaco Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Sean Payton Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Colton Underwood Photo credit: Getty Images
  • Andy Cohen Photo credit: Getty Images
  • debi mazar Getty Images
  • Placido Domingo Getty Images
  • Aaron Tveit Getty Images
  • Rand Paul And Rick Perry Address Defending the American Dream Summit Getty Images
  • Harvey Weinstein verdict Getty Images
  • HBO
  • Greg Rikaart Young and the restless soap opera actor Getty Images
  • terrence mcnally Getty Images
  • Houston rapper Slim Thug said he tested positive for coronavirus. Getty Images
  • prince charles Getty Images
  • Jackson Browne Getty Images
  • Jeff Shell Universal Getty Images
  • Floyd Cardoz Getty Images
  • Mark Blum Desperately Seeking Susan Getty Images
  • Doris Burke ESPN Getty Images
  • Chuck Billy Testament Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Scarface rapper coronavirus Getty Images
  • adam schlesinger Getty Images
  • Chris Cuomo Getty Images
  • Tennis commentator Patrick McEnroe tested positive for COVID-19 Getty Images
  • Eddie Large coronavirus Getty Images
  • Jim Edmonds Real Housewives Getty Images
  • Ali Wentworth Getty Images
  • Brian Stokes Mitchell Getty Images
  • Sara Bareilles Getty Images
  • CNN
  • Christopher Cross coronavirus Jessie Pearl/Wikimedia Commons
  • Pink Getty Images
  • Marianne Faithfull Getty Images
  • John Taylor Duran Duran coronavirus Getty Images
  • Todd Chrisley Getty Images
  • Jennifer Ayden Getty Images
  • jedidiah bila Getty Images
  • Babyface Kenny Edmonds coronavirus Getty Images
  • Sturgill Simpson coronavirus Getty Images
  • george stephanopoulos Getty Images
  • Wreckless Eric (Photo by Fin Costello/Redferns) via Getty Images
  • Richard Quest CNN Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Moulin Rouge! Boston stage production Matthew Murphy, 2018
  • Todd McShay
  • lesley stahl Getty Images
  • Pat Dye Auburn football coach Getty Images
  • Patrick Ewing Getty Images
  • Neera Tanden Getty Images
  • andrea bocelli Getty Images
  • Judi Evans Days Of Our Lives Coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Michael Malone Getty Images
  • dl hughley Getty Images
  • Novak Djokovic tennis Getty Images
  • Malcolm Brogdon Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jimmie johnson nascar Getty Images
  • kimberly guilfoyle Getty Images
  • shana moakler Getty Images
  • Amitabh Bachchan Bollywood coronavirus Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • jack nicklaus Getty Images
  • Mel Gibson Getty Images
  • Shannon Beador RHOC Real Housewives of Orange County Getty Images
  • doja cat Getty Images
1 of 74

Daniel Dae Kim, Idris Elba and Mel Gibson are among the many stars stricken by the novel coronavirus

As the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to spread, even the Hollywood community has been affected. From actors to executives, here is a list of confirmed celebrity coronavirus cases.

View In Gallery

Related Content

The essential source
for entertainment insiders

Sign up for your
FREE TRIAL!

GO PRO NO THANKS