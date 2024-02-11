“The View” host Alyssa Farah Griffin was among those fired up about former President Donald Trump questioning the whereabouts of his Republican rival Nikki Haley’s husband. After criticizing Haley for previously supporting him before turning against Trump, he asked at a rally in Haley’s home state of South Carolina, “Where’s your husband? Oh, he’s away. He’s away. What happened to her husband? What happened to her husband? Where is he? He’s gone! He knew.”

Griffin answered Trump’s rhetorical question, which implied that Haley’s husband was intentionally not publicly supporting her. On X (formerly Twitter), Griffin wrote that Haley’s husband “is currently deployed abroad serving our country in uniform — Something Donald Trump never did. What a sad old man.”

.@NikkiHaley’s husband is currently deployed abroad serving our country in uniform — Something Donald Trump never did.



What a sad old man. https://t.co/6sRRudtXh3 — Alyssa Farah Griffin (@Alyssafarah) February 10, 2024

In another tweet, Griffin noted that Major Michael Haley, a member of the South Carolina National Guard, was deployed to Africa, where he is serving with the Army.

Griffin, who was White House communications director under Trump, also shared posts from others disgusted with Trump’s comments. Jason Church shared that he’d served with Major Haley and wrote, “Major Haley is what every platoon leader wishes an S-3 would be. The right man for the job.” The “S-3” designation refers to a military officer in charge of operations.

Served west of me in Afghanistan. It was a bad year in Panjwai'i @jaketapper. There's a reason we don't talk about it. Major Haley is what every platoon leader wishes an S-3 would be. The right man for the job. https://t.co/vMeUEF8Smx — Jason Church (@JasonChurchWI) February 10, 2024

She also shared a comment from former George W. Bush White House lawyer Jamil Jaffer, who wrote, “Why is @GOP about to nominate someone who attacks the spouse of a GOP candidate for office while he is serving overseas in the @SCNationalGuard? This is not the Republican Party I joined + have worked for nearly every cycle since the late 90s. Shame on you @realDonaldTrump.”

While speaking to a crowd in Lexington, Kentucky on Saturday, Haley fired back at Trump. She told her supporters that Trump “mocked my husband’s military service. And I’ll say this: Donald, if you have something to say, don’t say it behind my back. Get on a debate stage and say it to my face. If you mock the service of a combat veteran, you don’t deserve a driver’s license, let alone being president of the United States.”

Haley: He mocked my husband's military service. If you have something to say, don't say it behind my back. Get on a debate stage and say it to my face. If you mock the service of a veteran, you don't deserve a driver's license let alone being President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/BVwPIAtZ72 — Acyn (@Acyn) February 11, 2024

The Trump campaign has not issued any further comment.

Also Saturday, Trump told his Truth Social followers, “The Radical Left Democrats want Nikki Haley because they know that she’s easy to beat. She’s very easy to beat! Haley supports a 23% national sales tax and she wants to gut Medicare and Social Security!”

According to FactCheck.org, Trump’s claim is in reference to a Facebook post Haley wrote “a dozen years ago” in support of the Fair Tax, which would replace income tax with sales tax.

Melania Trump has not yet made it to any of her husband’s campaign events and is not deployed overseas with any branch of the military. In November 2023, the Washington Post reported that she spent most of her time in the pair’s Florida Mar-a-Lago home.