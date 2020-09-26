Trump Nominates Amy Coney Barrett to Replace RBG on the Supreme Court

On Saturday, Donald Trump formally nominated Amy Coney Barrett to take the place of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg on the Supreme Court.

Barrett is a conservative 7th Circuit appeals judge from Indiana who has been a federal judge for three years. Early in her career she also served on George W. Bush’s legal team in the Bush v. Gore decision that handed the presidency to Bush despite his popular vote loss in 2000.

Her nomination goes directly against Ginsburg’s dying wish, according to her granddaughter, who said Ginsburg said, just days before her death last Friday at the age of 87: “My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed.”

The move also comes in stark contrast to Republicans’ successful efforts to block the appointment of President Obama’s nominee, Merrick Garland, to the Supreme Court ahead of the 2016 presidential election after the death of late Supreme Courty Justice Antonin Scalia.

At the time, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had said, “The American people should have a voice in the selection of their next Supreme Court Justice. Therefore, this vacancy should not be filled until we have a new president” — a statement that now goes against Senate Republicans’ efforts to secure Trump’s Supreme Court nominee within a month of the election.

Other leading contenders for the nomination included Kate Todd, the White House’s deputy counsel; Barbara Lagoa, a federal appeals judge from Florida; and Allison Rushing, a federal judge from North Carolina.