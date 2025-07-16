Trump Lashes out at ‘Past Supporters’ for Believing in Epstein ‘Hoax’

President Trump on Wednesday ripped his “PAST supporters” for believing he is withholding files regarding Jeffrey Epstein, saying it is nothing more than a “Hoax” and “Bullsh–” in a Truth Social post.

Without naming anyone in particular, the president said he is upset people who once supported his Make America Great Again movement are now blasting him and his administration’s handling of the Epstein situation. Those ex-supporters, he said, are being duped by Democrats.

“[The Democrats’] new SCAM is what we will forever call the Jeffrey Epstein Hoax, and my PAST supporters have bought into this ‘bullshit,’ hook, line, and sinker,” Trump posted. “They haven’t learned their lesson, and probably never will, even after being conned by the Lunatic Left for 8 long years.”

Trump said all these “weaklings” want to talk about now is the “Epstein Hoax,” and that by doing so, they were doing the Democrats’ work.

The president said the Epstein files are now part of a long list of bogus scandals trumped up by Democrats to take him down, including the “fully discredited Steele Dossier” and Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell.”

He added that when it comes to those who were once on Team MAGA but have questioned his approach to Epstein, he does not “want their support anymore!”

Trump’s Truth Social post comes a day after he told reporters he was confused by how big of a story Epstein has become among his fans.

“He was never a big factor in terms of life,” Trump said on Tuesday. “I don’t understand what the interest or fascination is.”

The president added that all the “credible information” on Epstein has been shared already by his administration.

Several conservative commentators who have supported the president have been unhappy with what the administration has shared about Epstein. Tucker Carlson has called out Trump and Attorney General Pam Bondi for saying there is no Epstein client list, saying “you’re not going to shout me down” for asking “pretty reasonable questions.”

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh has also said he will not drop the issue, even though the president would like conservative commentators to do so.

“I want to make this very clear to those on the right, including the President himself, who are telling us to just drop the subject and move on. We can’t drop it,” Walsh said on his podcast.