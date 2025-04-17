Stephen Colbert Predicts New Names of PBS and NPR Shows After Trump Cuts Funding | Video

PBS and NPR continue to be targets of the Trump administration and, if it successfully cuts the outlets’ funding, Stephen Colbert has a guess at what some of the channels’ most popular shows will turn into.

During his monologue on Wednesday night, Colbert first marveled at the fact that Trump and his team are even trying to cut the budgets for PBS and NPR further, arguing that “they’re already operating on a shoestring budget.”

“Daniel Tiger can’t even afford to wear pants!” the CBS host joked.

Colbert went on to explain that, according to the White House, PBS funding doesn’t “align with the Trump administration’s priorities.” According to reports, the White House singled out a PBS program from 2022 called “Our League,” which is about a transgender woman who comes out to members of their bowling league in Ohio.

“OK, well, I get that because America can’t be allowed to find out that trans people bowl,” Colbert joked. “Because then other trans bowlers might bowl as well, and if the bowling alleys allow — the pins are women. The pins clearly are women, and the balls are boys, if you use two balls and then, and then…”

From there, the late night host rambled through some incoherent logic, mocking those that might actually try to make it work. Colbert then admitted that Trump might get what he wants, because the administration would only need simple majorities in the House and Senate. And with that, Colbert had a prediction.

“With the administration calling the shots, it could mean changes to public programming,” he said. “So NPR fans get ready for ‘Fresh Air’ to become (coughs twice), and PBS fans can look forward to ‘Sesame Street: Bert and Ernie Have Wives Now!’”

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full monologue in the video above.