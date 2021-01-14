Colbert Remixes ‘WAP’ for ‘Trump Called Pence a Pussy’ Cold Open (Video)

President Donald Trump reportedly told Vice President Mike Pence last Wednesday before he went to the Capitol to oversee the electoral vote count that he could “either go down in history as a patriot or you can go down in history as a pussy.”

And once Stephen Colbert read that quote, as reported by the New York Times, it was clear there was only one way to cover it on “The Late Show”: in a remixed version of Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP.”

In Wednesday’s cold open for Colbert’s CBS late-night show, which you can view above, the music video for the earworm “WAP” — a song about lubricated vaginas — is intercut with footage of Trump and Pence, while the lyrics originally sung by Cardi B and Stallion are replaced with the ones below:

“A sitting POTUS called his Veep/A name that needs bleeped/Body part that scares Mike Pence so much that night he couldn’t sleep/Donald Trump called Mike Pence a pussy/Because he wouldn’t contest/Trump called Pence a pussy/Opposite of being best/Trump called Pence a pussy/How’s that back feel gettin’ stabbed?/Trump called Pence a pussy/Guess this means he’s getting grabbed/Trump called Pence a pussy.”

Trump reportedly made the remark to Pence just before the VP headed to the Capitol to begin the count that would certify Joe Biden as the winner of the 2020 presidential election against Trump last Wednesday. Trump had reportedly been pressuring Pence to overturn the results of the election. Later that day during the count, MAGA supporters stormed the Capitol building, spurred on by Trump’s remarks on the White House lawn, in an attack that has resulted in at least six deaths, including those of two Capitol police officers.

On Wednesday, Trump was impeached by the House for the second time during his presidency, charged with “incitement of an insurrection.” He is the only American president to ever be impeached twice.

The House voted 232-197 in favor of the impeachment, with five not voting. A total of 10 Republicans voted to impeach. A Senate trial while Trump is still in office is unlikely; his term ends on Jan. 20.

Check out the video above.