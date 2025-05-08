‘The Daily Show’s Desi Lydic Predicts Trump’s New Names for Other Bodies of Water After Persian Gulf | Video

From “The Gulf of White Lotus” to just getting rid of an entire sea altogether

Desi Lydic on "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
Desi Lydic on "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)

After dubbing the Gulf of Mexico the “Gulf of America,” the Trump administration is now setting its sights on other major bodies of water — this time, the Persian Gulf. Once the president is done there, “The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic has some predictions on names he’ll try to replace next.

During Wednesday night’s episode of the Comedy Central show, Lydic first scoffed at Trump even fixating on the Persian Gulf, considering it is not a body of water to which America is even close.

“What is it with this guy and renaming gulfs?” she asked. “At least the Gulf of Mexico was on our border, but now he’s just going around renaming other countries’ water?”

At that, Lydic began imitating Trump renaming other gulfs and seas around the world, with ridiculous new monikers.

“The Gulf of Thailand is now the Gulf of White Lotus,” she joked. “The Indian Ocean is now the Elizabeth Warren Pocahontas Ocean. And the Black Sea we’re just getting rid of, no more DEI!”

Then again, Lydic argued that maybe the U.S. should be renaming other countries’ waters, especially considering how the Navy has been “operating at the top of their competence” — by dropping multiple fighter jets into the ocean by mistake.

You can watch the full segment from “The Daily Show” in the video above.

Jordan Klepper hosts "The Daily Show" (Comedy Central)
