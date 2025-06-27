Trump Praises Supreme Court for Fixing Birthright Citizenship ‘Scam’ Originally Meant for the ‘Babies of Slaves’

President Trump, during a last-minute press conference on Friday, praised the Supreme Court for its “monumental” decision limiting nationwide injunctions against executive orders, including his order ending birthright citizenship.

The president had signed EO 14160 in January, which said citizenship should not be granted automatically to people born in the U.S. That executive order was thwarted soon after it was signed, with multiple federal judges issuing national preliminary injunctions to stop it from being enforced; the Supreme Court’s ruling on Friday lifted those injunctions.

“[The 14th Amendment] was meant for the babies of slaves,” President Trump said on Friday. “It wasn’t meant for people trying to scam the system and come into the country on a vacation.”

President Trump applauded the conservative justices who ruled in his favor, including Justice Amy Coney Barrett, who wrote the ruling. The president said he had “great respect” for Barrett and her ruling was “brilliantly written.”

“It’s been an amazing period of time, this last hour,” the president said. “There are people elated all over the country.”

President Trump’s Friday comments echo what he said in January, when he said the Fourteenth Amendment was “noble” and “meant for the children of slaves,” but not meant to grant citizenship to everyone born on American soil. He added on Friday that “some of the worst people” had been exploiting birthright citizenship to bring children into the country illegally.

When asked by one reporter if nurses would check the legal status of parents after their children are born, Attorney General Pam Bondi said that is a matter that will be decided by the Supreme Court in October.

Trump, moments before his press conference, posted on Truth Social about the legal victory.

“GIANT WIN in the United States Supreme Court! Even the Birthright Citizenship Hoax has been, indirectly, hit hard,” the president posted. “It had to do with the babies of slaves (same year!), not the SCAMMING of our Immigration process.”

The 6-3 Supreme Court ruling was made along party lines.

“Federal courts do not exercise general oversight of the Executive Branch; they resolve cases and controversies consistent with the authority Congress has given them,” Justice Barrett wrote. “When a court concludes that the Executive Branch has acted lawfully, the answer is not for the court to exceed its power, too.”

The ruling said President Trump’s executive order cannot go into effect until 30 days after Friday.



