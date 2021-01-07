Minutes after Joe Biden was finally, formally confirmed by Congress as the winner of the 2020 election, Donald Trump still refused to concede his overwhelming loss, but did stay in a statement that “there will be an orderly transition on January 20th.”

…fight to ensure that only legal votes were counted. While this represents the end of the greatest first term in presidential history, it’s only the beginning of our fight to Make America Great Again!” — Dan Scavino🇺🇸🦅 (@DanScavino) January 7, 2021

The statement was released on Twitter through White House deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, as Trump was still suspended from the platform over tweets earlier in the day where he expressed support for violence engulfing the Capitol and appeared to incite further violence.

Early Wednesday afternoon, Trump incited a riot during an appearance at the so-called “Save America” rally, held in Washington to protest congressional certification of Joe Biden’s overwhelming election victory, which was scheduled at the same time. Trump told attendees “we will never concede,” and told falsehoods about election fraud and election processes. He urged supporters not to “take it” and told them to march to the Capitol in order to provoke congressional Republicans into joining the effort to subvert American democracy.

His supporters complied, marching to the Capitol where, after breaking past police barriers — Capitol Police may even have simply let them in — they stormed the building. Law enforcement officials say some even brought explosive devices, and members of Congress were forced to evacuate. The rioters occupied the building until just before 5:00 p.m. ET.

After several hours, and only after President-elect Biden demanded that Trump do something, Trump tweeted a video in which he ostensibly urged rioters to stop. However, he began the video by continuing to lie that he won the 2020 election by a “landslide,” repeated thoroughly baselessly claims that Biden’s victory was the result of widespread voter fraud, and told rioters that he loved them and that they are “very special people.”

Twitter at first made the video post impossible to retweet, like, or comment on, and added a label that said Trump’s “claim of election fraud is disputed” and the tweet carried “a risk of violence.” But in response to growing criticism and further incitement to violence by Trump, Twitter took the unprecedented step of suspending his account for 12 hours and threatened a permanent ban if Trump violates the company’s rules in the future. Facebook and Instagram also suspended Trump’s account, but they did not threaten a permanent ban.

Since then, there have been growing calls for Trump to either resign, or be forced out of office either by impeachment or by invoking the 25th Amendment.