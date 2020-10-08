Trump Pulls Out of Virtual Second Debate: ‘I’m Not Going to Waste My Time’
Commission on Presidential Debates announces move to “protect the health and safety of all involved”
Thom Geier | October 8, 2020 @ 5:02 AM
Last Updated: October 8, 2020 @ 6:38 AM
Photo: Getty Images
Minutes after the bipartisan Commission on Presidential Debates announced that next week’s second presidential debate would be held virtually, President Donald Trump said he would not participate.
“I’m not going to waste my time on a virtual debate,” he told Fox Business host Maria Bartiromo in an interview on Thursday morning. He said a virtual debate was “not acceptable.”
The commission announced a change in plans for the Oct. 15 debate to “protect the health and safety of all involved” since Trump tested positive for COVID-19 last week and was hospitalized for several days. A number of people in his administration and White House journalists also tested positive.
“The second presidential debate will take the form of a town meeting, in which the candidates would participate from separate remote locations,” the commission said, with Steve Scully of C-SPAN still serving as moderator from a location in Miami where town-hall participants would also be present.
A remote debate is not without precedent. During the third presidential debate in 1960, Richard Nixon and John F. Kennedy participated from opposite coasts.
During the first debate between Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden, the candidates stood far apart in an act of social distancing. Most attendees wore masks, though according to moderator Chris Wallace, the president’s family did not. During Wednesday night’s vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, plexiglass barriers were placed between the two candidates, who sat 12 feet apart.
