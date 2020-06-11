Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination during the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!” McDaniel tweeted. “Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!”

Earlier this month, Trump said he was pulling the convention from its original location in North Carolina after the state’s governor said a full convention was not going to be likely, due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Charlotte Observer reported, the convention will still have events happening in North Carolina — albeit for one day on Aug. 24 with roughly 336 delegates — before moving to Jacksonville with a larger group of 2,000 delegates.