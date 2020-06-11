Trump to Accept Republican Nomination in Jacksonville

The Republican National Convention will now mostly take place in Trump’s new home state of Florida

| June 11, 2020 @ 6:08 PM

Brian Blanco / Getty Images

Donald Trump will accept the Republican nomination during the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville, Florida, RNC chair Ronna McDaniel said on Thursday.

“We are thrilled to hold @realDonaldTrump’s acceptance of the Republican nomination in the great city of Jacksonville!” McDaniel tweeted. “Not only is Florida his home state, it is crucial to victory. We look forward to bringing this great celebration and economic boon to the Sunshine State!”

Earlier this month, Trump said he was pulling the convention from its original location in North Carolina after the state’s governor said a full convention was not going to be likely, due to concerns over the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

As the Charlotte Observer reported, the convention will still have events happening in North Carolina — albeit for one day on Aug. 24 with roughly 336 delegates — before moving to Jacksonville with a larger group of 2,000 delegates.

2020 Presidential Contenders: Who's Still Challenging Donald Trump and Who's Dropped Out (Photos)

  • Joe Biden in Los Angeles on Super Tuesday Mario Tama / Getty Images
  • Joe Biden CBS
  • Elizabeth Warren Democratic National Convention: Day One Getty Images
  • Bernie Sanders Getty Images
  • South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigeig Announces He's Forming An Exploratory Committee To Run For President Getty Images
  • Michael Bloomberg Getty Images
  • Amy Klobuchar Getty Images
  • Tulsi Gabbard Getty Images
  • tom steyer Getty Images
  • Bill Weld Getty Images
  • Deval Patrick Getty Images
  • Michael Bennet Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Joe Walsh What Is America Showtime
  • Sen. Cory Booker Announces Presidential Bid Getty Images
  • Marianne Williamson Getty Images
  • Julián Castro Getty Images
  • kamala harris Getty Images
  • Beto O'Rourke Getty Images
  • Governor Mark Sanford Getty Images
  • Tim Ryan Getty Images
  • Kirsten Gillibrand Getty Images
  • Seth Moulton Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Howard Schultz Getty Images
  • Eric Swallwell Getty Images
  • Getty Images
  • Wayne Messam Getty Images
  • Bill de Blasio Getty Images
  • Steve Bullock Getty Images
  • John Delaney Getty Images
  • Joe Sestak Getty Images
1 of 32

Bernie Sanders is the latest to end the race for the Oval Office

There's less than a year to go until the 2020 presidential election, where the presumptive Democratic nominee — former Vice President Joe Biden — is expected to take on President Donald Trump.   

But before then, the race was filled with a number of candidates eyeing the Oval Office. Here's TheWrap's list of everyone who is running for president — and who has dropped out.

View In Gallery

