After being discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center following a three-night stay for COVID-19 treatment, President Donald Trump has returned to the White House — where he promptly removed his CDC-recommended mask.

Leaving Walter Reed wearing a mask, Trump did not answer questions from reporters but said, “Thank you very much” while giving a thumbs up to the press pool. Arriving back at the White House, Trump climbed the steps to the entrance and then removed his mask before entering the building, posing for photographs again.

Trump tweeted earlier on Monday that he was “feeling really good” and planning to depart Walter Reed at 6:30 p.m. ET that evening. But the Trump administration has faced mounting criticism for the lack of transparency surrounding the president’s condition and the timeline for his diagnosis and release from the hospital.

Since announcing his diagnosis, Trump has been given Regeneron’s experimental antibody cocktail; dexamethasone, a steroid typically given to severely ill patients; and remdesivir, an antiviral drug. The president was also given supplemental oxygen last Friday

Over the weekend, White House physician Sean Conley did not initially disclose that Trump had received supplemental oxygen and was prescribed dexamethasone and, instead, said he withheld that information because he “didn’t want to give any information that might steer the course of illness in another direction.”

During a Monday briefing with reporters, Conley also repeatedly refused to disclose when the president last tested negative for COVID-19 or what his lung scans showed, nor did he explain how Trump would be quarantined at the White House after leaving the hospital.

The president first announced that he and first lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19 in an early Friday morning tweet. After developing symptoms, Trump was flown to the Walter Reed Medical Center later that afternoon for treatment while the first lady remained at the White House.

Since the announcement of Trump’s diagnosis, a number of prominent Republicans also tested positive, including White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, former presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, Utah Sen. Mike Lee, North Carolina Sen. Thom Tillis, Trump campaign manager Bill Stepien and RNC chair Ronna McDaniel. Top Trump aide Hope Hicks also tested positive for COVID-19 prior to Trump’s diagnosis.

Lawrence Yee contributed to this report.

