Stephen Colbert Offers Other Names for Trump’s ‘Riviera of the Middle East’ | Video

President Donald Trump pitched the idea of the U.S. taking over the Gaza Strip this week in order to turn it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” But on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Late Show,” host Stephen Colbert had some other name ideas in mind.

Trump floated the plan during a press conference on Tuesday with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the idea shocked Colbert so badly that he wound up in a wig to start his monologue about it. But the host was particularly stunned by Trump calling it something that could be “magnificent.”

“Yes, the Riviera of the Middle East,” Colbert mocked. “The Cancun of Crises, the Sandals of Sadness, the Carnival Cruise of War Crimes.”

The late night host was also baffled by Trump going on to say that he expects “world people” to live there after the nearly 2 million Gazans who already live in the region are forcibly relocated.

“World people? The world’s people? Is he confusing Gaza with EPCOT,” Colbert joked, before launching into his Trump impression. “‘I envision world people living there. A little Dutch boy in wooden shoes, hanging out with his best friend and neighbor, Goofy in a kimono.’”

The comedian then offered some comfort to people who felt their heads might explode from this idea, though, telling them that they aren’t alone. As proof, he pulled up a photo of Trump’s chief of staff, taken at the moment “she realized that Trump was pitching the upside of ethnic cleansing.”

In said photo, Susie Wiles is glaring at Trump wide-eyed, prompting a huge laugh from the audience.

You can watch Stephen Colbert’s full CBS monologue in the video, above.